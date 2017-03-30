Alice Rosenberger, 93, Dodgeville, died March 29, 2017, at Upland Hills Health.

She was born on June 24, 1923, in Milwaukee, to the late Reid and Irene (Morrow) Gibbon. She grew up on a farm near Rewey, and attended Willow Park country school, which was on the corner of the Gibbon farm. She graduated from Rewey High School in 1940 and went to Madison Vocational Business School.

She worked at Madison Wholesale Drug Co. until she married James Rosenberger on Nov. 6, 1943, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Madison. They lived in Milwaukee when their first son was born. They moved to Greendale where their other children were born. In 1964, they moved to Burlington.

She worked for Northern Engineering Labs for 23 years. After retiring she did volunteer work for St. Mary’s Church, Love Inc., Meals on Wheels, Franciscan Missions. She moved to Dodgeville in 2006 and did volunteer work for the Iowa County Historical Museum.

Survivors include her children, James (Teresa) Rosenberger, Mineral Point, John Rosenberger, North Lake, Mary Peck, Burlington; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four step-grandsons; her sister, Dolores Zager, Webster, N.Y.

She was further preceded in death by her son, William; sister, Aletha Miller; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Miller and Donald Zager.

Funeral services are Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m., at Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home, 400 E. Grace St., Dodgeville. Monsignor Daniel Ganshert will officiate. Burial will be in Bryn Zion Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Well-wishers can visit www.gorgenfh.com.

