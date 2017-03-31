Joseph ‘Joe” Edward Victor, 77, Minocqua, formerly Waterford, Died Jan. 7, 2017, at home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Barbara; sons, Gregory (Mary), Jeffrey (Tamara), Michael (Nancy); grandchildren, Joseph (Annalyse), James, Tina, Jacob, Justin, Austin, Hannah; great-granddaughter, Ellanore; his brothers and sisters, Margaret (John) Kester, Susan (Tom) Lord, Edmund-Ned (Linda), Adrienne (Larry) Ping, Thomas (Pat); many cousins; nieces; nephews; family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Tom Lord, and sister-in-law Linda Weber.

A Celebration of Joe’s Life is Saturday, April 8, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, with a memorial gathering and visitation in church from 9-11 a.m., with Mass starting at 11 a.m. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

