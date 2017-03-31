Carol M. (Suminski) Wagner, 70, died March 27, 2017. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Her family moved to Tichigan when she was 5 years old. She remained there her entire life. She went to St. Thomas Grade School, Waterford and then to Catholic Central High School, Burlington. This is where she met Fran and they became high school sweethearts.

They were married for 48 years and had a true love story. Carol graduated from Alverno College with a degree in nursing. She worked for a short time but decided to be a stay at home mom once she had children. In addition to being a great mother and grandmother, she was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved planting flowers and growing a vegetable garden. She found peace living in the country and living on the water.

In addition to staying home with her children, she became a caregiver, along with Fran, to her parents and his parents and brother. Carol did this while struggling with severe rheumatoid arthritis and cancer. She never let her health and personal struggles slow her down, prevent her from helping others or diminish the positive energy she exuded every day. She was involved in volunteer activities at church and had a deep religious faith that guided her through life. Her courage, strength, guidance, bravery and love of family and dear friends is what we will miss most but will carry with us.

Survivors include her beloved husband; children, Juliann (Scott) Christensen and David Wagner; grandchildren, Claire and Nathan Christensen and Shelby and Caleb Wagner; sisters-in-law, Colette Suminski and Rita (Ed) Larsen; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents John P. and Regina M. (Zawatzki) Suminski, and her brother John R. Suminski.

Visitation is Thursday, April 6, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, from 2-5:15 p.m. Mass will follow at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Suminski Family Funeral Homes, Milwaukee, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Thomas Aquinas School Endowment Fund or Catholic Central High School are suggested.

Well-wishers can visit SuminskiFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments