Michael C. Fullington, 65, Taylor, Wis., died March 28, 2017, holding hands with his wife, Nancy, and surrounded by his family, in Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

He was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Elkhart, Ind., to the late Clifford and Irene (Penney) Fullington.

He was raised on the family farm in Burlington. He and his brother worked in construction, building houses before he moved to Northern Wisconsin.

In 1978, he married Tammy Rupnick, the mother to his three children. They later divorced. He bought a farm in Taylor and in 1995 he bought the Daily Double Tavern. He also opened and operated many small businesses in Taylor.

He married Nancy Hart in 2004 on the night of a Blue Moon. Of all the things Michael was great at, he will forever be remembered as the freelancer in jokes and pranks and the king of great “I got you!” stories. When he wasn’t pulling your leg or bending your ear, he was out hunting, smelting, or flipping houses “friend to many.”

Survivors include his wife; sons, Kyle (Amanda), Karl (Michelle) Fullington; daughters, Kassie Fullington, Jessi Rutherford, Jamie Rutherford; grandchildren, Damien, Kyra, Alexandria, Brandon, Riley, Noah; brother, Robert (Bernice) Fullington; sisters, Kathleen (Glenn) Johnson and Sandra (Robert) Mathieu; many other friends and relatives.

Memorial services were April 1, at Taylor Lutheran Church with the Rev. Christine Iverson officiating. Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, assisted the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.torgersonfuneralhome.com.

