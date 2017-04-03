Hillerian L. ‘Larry’ Hess, 77, died peacefully March 29, 2017, at Angel’s Grace Hospice after a 20 year battle with cancer.

He was born in Berlin, Wis., on Jan. 3, 1940. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a culinary degree and went on to use his skills as an executive chef at Lake Lawn Lodge. It was there that he perfected his craft in cooking, baking, and ice sculpting and even proudly made his daughters’ wedding cakes.

He also worked at Sta-Rite in Delavan for many years but retired early so he could pursue his dreams. He loved travel, sports cars, practical jokes, and the Northwoods. This led to his purchase of the Woodland’s Resort in Sayner, which he proudly owned for 35 years. He held a special place in his heart for his customers and friends who enriched his life in this beautiful place.

Survivors include his beloved partner, Maureen Kania Swokowski; children, Kim Monibi, Shawn (Tom) Byom, Tamara Gallinger, and Brent (Ayn) Hess; stepchildren, Steven (Carrie) Lenox, Stephanie Ritter-Hess, Holly (Jess) Spiegelhoff; brother, Eugene (Lynn) Hess; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces; nephew; Maureen’s children; and numerous friends. He will be forever loved and missed by all of them.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Karel Hess, his father Hillerian, and his mother Grace.

Visitation is at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Avenue, Hartland, on Saturday, April 8, at 11:30 a.m., and the memorial service is at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel’s Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

Well-wishers can visit www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.

