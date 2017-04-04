Sherie Lynn Fish, 56, Burlington, died unexpectedly on April 1, 2017, at her home. She was born Sept. 8, 1960, to the late Richard and Nancy (Francisco) Fish in Burlington. She was a lifetime resident of Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School and Gateway Technical College.

She was employed at Edstrom Industries as an injection molder. She enjoyed nature, gardening, feeding the birds, and hummingbirds, raising Cockatiels and horses. She also had a love for motorcycles and cars, traveling with her family and spending time at the Grand Marquis in the Dells. But more than anything she treasured the time she spent with her family, friends and her dog Bailey.

Survivors include her son, Nicholas (Kaylee Lancour) Spallone; sisters, Ellen (Curt) Leibner and Rene Fish; nieces, Heather (George) Jeninga and Emily (Shane) Melloh; Aunt Lorraine Schluter; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her Uncle Carl Schluter.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, with Chaplain Larry Williams officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Thursday from 5-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Family has suggested memorials for Sherie be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

