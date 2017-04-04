Rosalie A. Radke, 79, Burlington, died peacefully on April 4, 2017, at Arbor View Memory Care.

She was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Burlington to the late Leonard and Mildred (Downie) Klein.

She was a lifelong resident of Burlington, a graduate of St. Mary Catholic High School and a former member of St. Mary Church.

On May 25, 1957, she married Kenneth M. Radke in Corinth, Miss. They were married 40 years until his passing on June 26, 1997.

Affectionately known at the ‘Squirrel Lady,’ Rosalie would feed peanuts to the many generations of squirrels at her longtime residence on McHenry Street, feeding them twice a day and providing water daily. Rosie retired from work in the Food Service Department of Burlington Memorial Hospital in January 2003, after 19 years of employment.

Survivors include her daughters, Renee (James) Michals, Lyons, and Candice (Daniel) Becker, Overland Park, Kan.; her brother, Donald (Gabriella) Klein, Racine; grandchildren, Joshua (Julie) Michals, Honey Creek, Angela (Benjamin) St. Louis, Lyons, Sarah (Justin) Higgerson, Olathe, Kan., Matthew (Jamie) Becker, Olathe, Kan., and Jessica Becker, Overland Park, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Caidyn and Madelyn Michals, Honey Creek, Anna and Emma St. Louis, Lyons, and Erik Higgerson, Olathe; other relatives and numerous friends.

To our beautiful mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother: The sad, long, lonely days are over. Rest now, loved one, until we meet again. You will be greatly missed by all of us.

Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are suggested.

Services are Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Visitation is April 6, from 5 p.m., until the time of the service.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

