The pride of Burlington is hanging up his football cleats, but he won’t have any trouble finding work.

On Tuesday, Burlington High School 1998 graduate Tony Romo, who played 14 seasons at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, announced his retirement from the NFL as the Cowboys released him.

According to several national media outlets, Romo will become the lead NFL analyst for CBS.

One day after the North Carolina men’s basketball team won the national championship and the Milwaukee Brewers embarked on their 2017 season, it was the former Demon star and Brown’s Lake resident who stole the headlines.

Romo, 36, was mired by collarbone and back injuries during the past two seasons, paving the way for Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott to take over Romo’s starting position.

After Prescott led the Cowboys to a division title, the Cowboys stuck with him after Romo became healthy.

According to ESPN, it wasn’t an easy decision for Romo.

“It was a very difficult decision,” he said in a conference call. “I went back and forth a number of times.”

Romo, who in the past said he was interested in a broadcasting career after football, told ESPN the CBS offer was too good to pass up, even though playing for the Houston Texans was at the top of his wish list if he kept playing.

With CBS, Romo will become the No. 1 color commentator – replacing former NFL quarterback Phil Simms – alongside play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz. He also had drawn interest from Fox and NBC.

“Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true,” Romo said in a statement. “I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.”

Pick up Thursday’s Burlington Standard Press for the full story.

