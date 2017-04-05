With results still pending from the Town of Dover, all three questions on the Burlington Area School District Referendum appeared to have failed by a large margin as of 9:20 p.m.

The first question, regarding building a new $68.3 million middle school and addressing maintenance needs throughout the district, got 3,095 no votes compared to 2,049 yes votes. Question 2, regarding expanded athletic space, failed 3,723 no votes to 1,401 yes. Question 3, to build a new performing arts center, fell 3,651 no votes to 1,506 yes votes.

Only votes from the Town of Dover have yet to be added, and there are not enough votes there to change the overall results.

In other election news:

• Village of Rochester had a deadlock for the third and final trustee position. Incumbents Gary Beck (351) and Nick Ahlers (340) earned re-election, but Doug Webb and Robert Gerber were deadlocked at 256 votes.

• City of Burlington City Council’s lone contested race, Aldermanic District 4, saw incumbent Todd Bauman defeat challenger Art Gardiner 230.

• In the Waterford Graded School District, Dean Schrader appeared to have defeated Ryan Ross for the lone opening.

• In the Village of Waterford, Village Trustee Jim Schneider unseated current Village President Tom Roanhouse for the position.

