The Burlington community blood drive is Tuesday, April 18, from 2-7 p.m., at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Bring a photo ID. To donate blood a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), and weigh at least 110 pounds. There is no upper age limit. Refreshments will be provided.

The Blood Center services more than 50 hospitals including all Aurora hospitals and ProHealth Care hospitals in Waukesha County. Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington volunteers and Burlington Community Fund sponsor the blood drive.

Contact the blood center at (877) 232-4376 or www.bcw.edu/BurlingtonApril for an appointment and information.

