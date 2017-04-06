Catherine ‘Pat’ Hammiller, 91, Kenosha, formerly of Burlington, died peacefully April 4, 2017, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha.

She was born March 3, 1926, in Hillsboro, Ill., to the late John V. and Josephine (Sanders) Woods. She lived in Illinois for six months, Mexico for three years, Texas for one year, Oklahoma for 17 years and back to Illinois for two years before settling in Wisconsin. She graduated from high school in Tulsa, Okla., and then went on to nurses training for three years.

On May 29, 1950, in Tulsa, she married William George Hammiller. They lived in Sturtevant for two years before making Burlington their home in 1952. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 1991.

Pat worked at a Registered Nurse at Burlington Memorial Hospital for 30 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul Society and Burlington Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bridge, baking and doing all kinds of needlework, especially making scrubbies. She also wrote the newsletter for Spring Brook.

Survivors include her children, Mary (Bill) Dunn, John ‘Jack’ (Susan) Hammiller, Theresa ‘Terri’ (Tom) Powers, Paul (Cindy) Hammiller, Margaret ‘Peggy’ (Phil) Boivin and Kathleen Hammiller; daughter-in-law, Dawn Hammiller; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Thomas; great-grandson, Rolin; siblings, Blanche Baylor, Eileen Woods, Mary Tomaney and John ‘Jack’ Woods.

n lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Racine County.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Hospital in Kenosha for their wonderful care and compassion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, with the Rev. James Volkert officiating. Visitation for family and friends is April 7, from 4-5:45 p.m., in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will be private. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

