Kristin A. Weis, 58, Burlington, died peacefully April 4, 2017, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

She was born Aug. 19, 1958, in Burlington, to the late Clark A. and Billie G. (Olson) Willick. She spent her early life in Waterford where she graduated from Waterford High School.

On Sept. 4, 1986, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford, she married Kevin R. Weis. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their sons. Kristin worked as a nurse’s aide at Southern Wisconsin Center and then worked as an office associate at the Veteran’s Home in Union Grove. She also spent many years running the family business, Weis Carpentry.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading, gardening and any type of yard work. Her entire family was very important to her and loved any time she could spend with them.

Survivors include her husband; sons, Matthew Weis and Andrew Weis; siblings, Karen (Bill) Lauf, Kathy (Jim) Anderson, Kurt Willick, Kim (Mark) Braatz, Karl (Anne) Willick; father-in-law, William J. Weis; siblings-in-law, Jacqueline (Mark) Enright, Janice (Randy) Richter and Terrance (Denise) Weis; many loving nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Betty Weis.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital for their wonderful care during this time.

Services are Saturday, April 8, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Frederick Bischoff officiating. Visitation for family and friends is at church on April 8, from 9:30 a.m., until the time of the service. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

