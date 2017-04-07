A Lake Mills woman was arrested after an early-morning incident in the Village of Waterford Tuesday.

The Waterford police arrested Rhiannon L. Schmitz, 36, and she was taken to Racine County jail. Police recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s office that she be charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct while armed.

Schmitz had already been facing felony charges. She was due in court Friday for an initial appearance on a felony county of possession of an electronic weapon in Jefferson County.

According to a press release from the Waterford Police, they respond to a civil trouble complaint on St. Thomas Street shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Neighbors in the area reported that they could hear a male and female yelling at each other, coming from across the street.

When police arrived, they found a female screaming and hitting a male in the middle of the street. The male cooperated with police when they tried to separate the two – telling them he’d been stabbed – but the female didn’t comply until she reportedly saw that she had been targeted by the laser light from a Taser.

The female had reportedly come from Lake Mills with another friend to “visit with friends” who reside in Waterford, when a disagreement turned into a fight between the female and the male – a man from Greenfield.

The man was transported to Froedtert Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound to his right side in the back. The female was transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for precautionary reasons.

Officers have determined that alcohol was not a factor in the incident, but it remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments