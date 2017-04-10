By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

On the heels of Waterford Union High School’s second defeated referendum, an interested developer is looking to create an indoor sports plex within the village’s limits.

Bill Unke recently delivered a brief pitch to the Waterford Village Board on March 27 for what he envisions as an indoor sports facility with potential ancillary retail space.

In this early conceptual stage, Unke is proposing his development on vacant land at the corner of Highway 20 and Buena Park Road.

Unke, who has been quick to point out his plan is in a very early conceptual phase, came before the board last week to gauge elected officials’ feelings on the development.

At a cursory level, Village Administrator Rebecca Ewald said there is interest and support in developing the plans further.

“It was all non-binding feedback, but the board was supportive of (the developers’) effort to explore the concept,” Ewald said. “Without a specific proposal submitted, I don’t have any next steps on the village’s end.”

Unke said he and other interested parties are considering a feasibility study as a next step in determining whether the indoor sports plex would be a good fit for Waterford.

The quick pitch to the board was a preliminary step in determining whether any money should be allocated toward that study, which could be completed as soon as June.

WUHS’ athletic facilities-related referendum — the second such effort in a year — was voted down when it was placed on the primary ballot in February.

While WUHS students would have been the primary beneficiaries of the facilities improvements, if the referendum dollars were approved, high school administrators said the added amenities would have been offered to the entire community as well.

In a concept plan submitted to the village, Unke and his team delivered a number of reasons they believe an indoor sports plex could grow legs in Waterford.

In the document, they wrote, “The retail development on the (Interstate 43) corridor in Mukwonago and the same development on Highway 36 in Burlington has left Waterford in the middle with small prospects for this type of growth.”

The goal behind the indoor sports plex, Unke said, is “to draw families and athletes to Waterford.”

The proposed facility would be privately funded, as noted in their operations plan, and would thrive through a series of partnerships.

In its early conceptual stage, Unke has envisioned a development that would offer indoor turf fields, basketball and volleyball courts and clay courts.

The sports plex would be complimented by a sports bar and a workout facility that would be open to the community. If weekend tournaments and other events become commonplace, a hotel could be part of a later stage plan for the area.

The feasibility study, Unke said, is expected to cost around $20,000.

As noted in the outline submitted to the village, the study could be used to refine some of the existing plans, create a full-fledged business plan and seek out investors or grants for the project.

