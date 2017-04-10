By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Union Grove-based Coleman Tool and Manufacturing Corp. is poised to expand its existing facility by 40,000 square feet, based on plans approved by a village panel last week.

Company representatives came before the Plan Commission on April 3 and unveiled a series of details for the expansion on the western end of the existing facility, located at 1625 Leider Drive.

Based on the documents submitted to the village, Coleman expects to use the same architectural features for the add-on and make several beautification enhancements, including more landscaping.

Union Grove Clerk-Treasurer Jill Kopp said there is one sticking point in the firm’s plans: drainage. Concerns have been raised about the possibility of flooding — particularly on the southeastern parking lot.

Commissioners heartily approved Coleman’s expansion plans with the caveat an engineer survey the site and submit plans that are in concert with state standards.

“Permits will not be issued by the building inspector until the drainage is approved with the engineers,” Kopp said.

Privately held Coleman has not disclosed what the expansion will cost the company. Owner Mike Coleman has hinted more jobs will be created as a result of the added square footage, though he has declined to divulge more specific details.

Coleman Tool and Manufacturing has roots going back nearly 50 years. The company’s origins were in several Kenosha County communities — Bristol and Somers — before it relocated to Union Grove in 2007 in pursuit of more operating space.

In its current state, Coleman offers such services as producing replacement parts for garbage trucks, refuse equipment and other large vehicles.

Additionally, the manufacturing company produces niche services, including industrialized applications for heavy-duty trucks and agricultural equipment.

In other business this week, the Plan Commission:

Recommended adopting a so-called big box resolution that has been working the rounds in municipalities across the state.

Union Grove’s resolution takes aim at some of the strategies chain-based big box retailers have adopted to trim their properties’ assessed values and, consequently, pay less in municipal taxes.

The resolution calls on Gov. Scott Walker and state lawmakers in both branches to tighten the parameters that have given the chain stores the ability to seek lower assessments, particularly if a vacant retail property is nearby an active one.

Union Grove’s resolution, in part, states a “disproportionate burden is about to get much worse unless the legislature addresses tax avoidance strategies that national chains … are using across the country to gain dramatic reductions on their property tax bills at the expense of homeowners and other taxpayers.”

With the Plan Commission’s blessing in place, the resolution will advance to the Village Board this coming week for further deliberation and action.

Approved a resolution pertaining to the foreclosure of a tax lien against a property at 1007 Main St. The village has expressed interest in acquiring the property’s title.

As stated in the resolution, the village is interested in acquiring the property so it can carve out another tax-incremental financing, or TIF, district.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments