A 41-year-old Kenosha County man died Sunday as the result of a motorcycle crash in the 11700 block of Highway P in the Town of Randall near Twin Lakes.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was headed north on Highway P when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle while driving through a curve. The motorcycle left the road and overturned several times, ejecting the driver, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 4:37 p.m.

The man, who was not identified pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at the scene by an official from the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and officials with the Sheriff’s Office have asked anyone who may have information about the crash to call (262) 605-5100.

