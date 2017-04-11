By Mike Ramczyk

The pride of Burlington is hanging up his football cleats, but he won’t have any trouble finding work.

On Tuesday, Burlington High School 1998 graduate Tony Romo, who played 14 seasons at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, announced his retirement from the NFL as the Cowboys released him.

According to several national media outlets, Romo will become the lead NFL analyst for CBS.

One day after the North Carolina men’s basketball team won the national championship and the Milwaukee Brewers embarked on their 2017 season, it was the former Demon star and Brown’s Lake resident who stole the headlines.

Romo, 36, was mired by collarbone and back injuries during the past two seasons, paving the way for Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott to take over Romo’s starting position.

After Prescott led the Cowboys to a division title, the Cowboys stuck with him after Romo became healthy.

According to ESPN, it wasn’t an easy decision for Romo.

“It was a very difficult decision,” he said in a conference call. “I went back and forth a number of times.”

Romo, who in the past said he was interested in a broadcasting career after football, told ESPN the CBS offer was too good to pass up, even though playing for the Houston Texans was at the top of his wish list if he kept playing.

With CBS, Romo will become the No. 1 color commentator – replacing former NFL quarterback Phil Simms – alongside play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz. He also had drawn interest from Fox and NBC.

“Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true,” Romo said in a statement. “I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.”

On Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Romo tweeted a photo of himself in a sport coat with a CBS logo on it and said, “I guess it’s time to start dressing up. #CBS.”

Wheatland Superintendent Marty McGinley, who used to work in the Burlington Area School District, tweeted his support for Romo Tuesday.

“As with everything he does Tony Romo will be a great announcer and do it with class.”

An all-state quarterback for the Burlington Demons in 1997, Romo went on to win national player of the year for NCAA Division 1-AA Eastern Illinois.

Undrafted in the 2003 NFL Draft, Romo got his chance in 2006 when Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe left a game due to injury.

The rest is history, as Romo became the Cowboys’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

In his first full season as the starter in 2007, Romo threw for a then-franchise-record 4,211 yards — a mark he would surpass twice more — and a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes. The Cowboys finished with the best record in the NFC (13-3) but lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Romo has a career record of 78-49 and won two playoff games in four playoff appearances, but the Cowboys never advanced past the divisional round. His 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdown passes are the most in team history.

Romo also holds team records for 300-yard passing games (46), games with multiple touchdown passes (79) and consecutive games with a touchdown pass (38). In 2012, he threw for a club-record 4,903 yards, and on Oct. 6, 2013, against the Broncos, he threw for a franchise record 506 yards. He has the NFL record with a touchdown pass in 41 straight road games.

Romo is the fourth-highest rated quarterback in NFL history.

Romo and his wife Candace are expecting their third child in August.

