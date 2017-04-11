Orrin L. Smith Jr., 91, Fence, Wis., formerly Waterford, died April 7, 2017, at Dickinson County Hospital in Iron Mountain.

He was born on July 14, 1925, in Milwaukee, to the late Orrin L. and Theresa (Capicik) Smith Sr.

He worked as a school bus transportation manager for Laidlaw, a private busing company, until retiring in 1989. In his spare time, he loved to travel and fish.

Survivors include his sons, Jerry (Susy) Smith, Ed Smith, Tim (Judy) Smith, Rob Smith; stepchildren, Bill Fleuter, John, Richard, Paul, David, Barbara and Dan Gollner; grandchildren, J.W. Smith, Jenne Caruso, Keli Hanssen, Angi Barber, Jim Fleuter Jr., Erin Beckett, Andrew Smith; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Allysa, Adam, Haleigh, Joey, Adam, Allie, Eric, Henry and Violet; other step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Oestreich, his second wife, Dorothy Fleuter, and his third wife, Jean Wolfenden; a stepson, Jim Fleuter; a step-grandson, Christopher Fleuter; and stepdaughter in-law, Joyce Fleuter.

Visitation is Thursday, April 13, from 10-11 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. 1st St., Waterford. The Word Service is at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the cemetery. Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.myracinecounty.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments