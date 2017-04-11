Henrietta ‘Penny’ Mehring, 93, Berlin, Wis., formerly Burlington, died peacefully on April 8, 2017. Penny was born in Burlington on July 7, 1923, to the late Matthew and Marie (Gerloff) Nelson. She married Curtis ‘Red’ Mehring on July 15, 1944.

Survivors include her children, Judi (Ken) Mayer, Zephyrhills, Fla., Rick Mehring, Mesa, Ariz., and Jeff (Mary Jo) Mehring, Burlington; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Judy) Nelson and Larry (Judy) Nelson; sisters, Bernice Winkleman, Mary (John) Bent, Irene Strand and Sharon (Larry) Dawley.

She was further preceded in death by her husband; her son, Jimmy; brothers, Richard, Edward, Matthew, Leroy, Bernard, Warren, Joseph and James Nelson; sisters, Marge Sanchez and Shirley Cowling.

Visitation is Friday, April 21, from noon to 1 p.m., at St. Charles Church, Burlington, with a Mass and Christian burial to follow. Inurnment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will take place in St. Charles Andre Hall following the services.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be given to Patriot Place Assisted Living in Penny’s name, to be used for activity programs.

Penny’s family extends their heartfelt thanks to the loving and caring staff of Patriot Place and Heartland Hospice. And special thanks to her ‘Earth Angels,’ Pat Rodensal, Bobbie Dych and Donna Lyon.

Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, Omro, is serving the family.

