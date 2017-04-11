Simon T. Damrow, 40, Lake Geneva, died April 8, 2017, unexpectedly and too soon. Simon was loved by many people and will be sorely missed. He was born Nov. 21, 1976.

Words cannot express our sorrow as we say goodbye to Simon. He had a great sense of humor, a deep love of music, a heart of gold, and was an avid Packers and Braves fan. Simon instantly made friends everywhere he went. He had a huge, attractive and loving personality, and would have done anything for his family and friends. Simon was a bright light, even in times of crisis, and we will always remember, support, love and miss him.

Survivors include his wife, Corrina; children, Taylor, 9, and Makayla, 18, Frankie, 20; mother and father, Mary and Michael Damrow; brother, Jesse Damrow; sisters, Liz Damrow-Sleeman and Molly Damrow.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m., at the Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.myracinecounty.com.

