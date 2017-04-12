Arlene E. Horn, 89, Mukwonago, died March 12, 2017, in Surprise, Ariz. She was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Burlington, to the late Louis and Sofia (Miller) Hintz. She spent her early life in Burlington where she graduated from Burlington High School.

In 1963 she married Herbert Horn in Genesee Depot. They made their home in North Prairie. She worked as a principal for the Waukesha School District, at Barstow and Banting schools. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting. They spent their winters in Surprise and when she was in Arizona she was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Happy Trails Pickleball Club.

Survivors include her husband; nephews, Jim Hintz and Jerry (Barb) Hintz.

She was further preceded in death by her brother, Glen (Lydia) Hintz.

A memorial service is Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m., at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

