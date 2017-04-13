Joanie M. (Prahn) Bednar, formerly Rydzewski, 81, Rochester, died April 7, 2017, at Linden Grove in Mukwonago.

She was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 30, 1935, to the late Arthur and Viola (Tetzlaff) Prahn. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School.

She married Leonard Rydzewski and later divorced. In June of 1992 she married Thomas “Tom” Bednar who preceded her in death Jan. 13, 1999.

She was a crafter in Rochester and an Insurance Associate for many years in local agencies. She also worked for Burlington Hospital, from where she retired.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed painting and crafting, pull tabs, watching Packer games and she loved playing cards. Most recently she enjoyed Milwaukee Journal crossword puzzles. She was known to her grandchildren as “Grammie” and spending time with them was very special to her.

Survivors include her children, Lynn (Ray) Zimmerman and Wayne Rydzewski; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her son, Ron and a brother, Richard.

A memorial gathering is Saturday April 22, from 1- 3 p.m., with services starting at 3 p.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 S. 6th St., Waterford. A funeral luncheon will be served at Cotton Exchange Restaurant, Waterford, following services. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, P.O. Box 65039, Dallas, Texas 75265–0309, in memory of Joanie.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Linden Grove, Mukwonago, for their special care of our Mom Joanie!

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

