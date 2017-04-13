By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

Teenagers that can throw a baseball 90 miles per hour don’t exactly fall from trees.

Burlington High School senior Jacob Lindemann is one of those rare breeds, a big, strong, intimidating figure on the pitching mound that literally strikes fear in opposing batters.

This spring, after capturing the WIAA Division 1 state championship in 2016, Burlington will have to figure out a Plan B when it comes to an ace pitcher.

Lindemann, who has a scholarship to pitch for NCAA Division 1 Wichita State University, will only be batting this season, since he is seven months removed from Tommy John surgery after an arm injury.

Playing for his traveling baseball team, Lindemann hurt himself and tried to rest, but things didn’t get better.

Burlington will have to replace a 10-1 record and a sub-1 ERA from the second team all-state pitcher.

“It was pretty scary, but I knew with the doctor I had, I’d be back and even better,” Lindemann said in a Fox6 interview.

Senior Zach Campbell, who pitched a one-inning, scoreless save in the Demons’ 6-4 state championship victory over Arrowhead.

The left-handed hurler is able to change speeds and utilize a deceptive delivery.

He will pitch at UW-Whitewater next season.

Joining Campbell on the mound will be a host of newcomers, including Derek Koenen, Trey Krause, Trent Turzenski, Drew Pesick and Riley Nelson.

“We will be young in many key positions,” said coach Scott Staude. “We hope to build some confidence with our younger players and hopefully playing our best baseball at the end of the season.”

Burlington also must replace 2016 Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area Player of the Year Aaron Mutter, who’s playing at Winona State; Cal Tully, a first team all-conference shortstop who’s playing at UW-La Crosse; first team all-state second baseman Bryan Sturtevant, who plays at UW-Whitewater, and Tanner Strommen, an all-conference pick who plays at Southwest Minnesota State.

Plenty of firepower

Despite the key losses, Staude, now in his 19th season, welcomes back five regulars from last year’s 22-5 team.

Senior catcher Aaron Sturtevant, who will play football at UW-Whitewater next season, hit .426 last season with 35 RBIs and was a first team All-Area selection.

Senior third baseman Dale Damon is the team’s leading returning hitter. The lefty hit at a scorching .477 clip with 35 RBIs and earned first team all-conference.

Campbell, who will undoubtedly see more innings on the mound, is the offensive ignitor from the leadoff position, where he batted .440 and scored 35 runs in 2016, good for first team all-SLC and All-Area honors.

While Lindemann won’t be pitching, he provides plenty of pop at the plate. The 6-foot-4 slugger hit .292 with 20 RBIs.

Junior Grant Tully will play both infield and outfield and hit .282 with 14 stolen bases last season. Other returning letter-winners include Koenen and senior outfielder Derek Morrow.

Newcomers will include Krause, Turzenski, Pesick and Nelson, along with junior outfielder Joe Tully and sophomore infielders Riley Palmquist, Sean Safar and Tucker Strommen.

Assistant coaches Bob Lee, Brian Horn, Tom Krause and Ryan Hoffman return to the fold this season.

The pitching staff must contend with a new WIAA pitch count rule.

If a pitcher throws between 1 and 30 pitches, he can pitch the next day.

However, if he throws 31-50 pitches, he needs one day rest; 51-75 pitches, it’s two days rest and 76-100 pitches means three days rest.

If a pitcher reaches 100 pitches, he must be taken out of the game.

On Wednesday, Campbell went the distance in a sloppy game riddled with errors in game one at Westosha Central. Burlington escaped with a 3-2 victory.

In the night cap, Dale Damon’s double plated the tying run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 8-8. The next batter, Sturdevant, flew out to deep center, which scored Grant Tully, who singled.

Since Central’s field doesn’t have lights, play was suspended with Burlington leading 9-8. The game will resume at a later date.

Schedule

(HOME GAMES BOLD CAPS)

April – 12: Doubleheader at Westosha Central. 19: DELAVAN-DARIEN. 20: at Delavan-Darien. 21: at Wilmot. 25: BADGER. 26: WILMOT. 27: at Badger. 28-29: RACINE COUNTY SHOWCASE. May – 1: KENOSHA TREMPER. 2: UNION GROVE. 4: at Union Grove. 5: at Kenosha Bradford. 8: RACINE CASE. 9: ELKHORN. 11: at Elkhorn. 12: at Jefferson. 13: at Janesville Craig. 16: at Waterford. 18: WATERFORD. 20: HARTFORD (DH). 25: at Arrowhead. 27: at Muskego.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments