Koceja plans to stick with Demons cross country

By Andrew Horschak

Sports Correspondent

As a cross country and track and field coach at Burlington High School for more than three decades, Rick Koceja undoubtedly has a lot of orange and black in his wardrobe.

A little more blue and white is being added to his clothing arsenal this spring, however, as the longtime coach takes over the Catholic Central track and field program.

“It’s been smooth,” Koceja said when asked about the transition. “The numbers aren’t as large and some of the kids do two sports or are in the play or musical. They are very involved in school.

“It’s been an adjustment, but everyone has been very cooperative. So far, it has been a good experience.”

Koceja, who coached track and field at Burlington in some capacity from 1980-2015, was hired by Catholic Central in December after learning about the open position. The retired teacher plans on returning for his 37th season with the Burlington cross country team in the fall.

The Catholic Central track and field program consists of only 17 athletes (nine boys, eight girls), but the new coach is eager to see what they can do.

“(The) team goal is to improve during the season and have athletes enjoy the journey to success,” said Koceja, who replaced Sean Birren. “The coaching staff has been impressed with the dedication, effort and senior leadership provided by Kelly Aldrich and Josh Muellenbach.”

Aldrich was a WIAA Division 3 state qualifier in three events last season. She placed eighth in the 200-meter dash in a season-best 26.47 seconds and was a member of the ninth-place 800 relay and the 14th-place 400 relay.

Sophomore Elizabeth Klein was also a part of both state relay teams and placed 13th in the high jump. She cleared a season-best 5-feet at the sectional.

Other returning sectional qualifiers are sophomores Emma Klein and Ellie Nevin.

The Hilltoppers open the season in the St. Joseph Lancer Invitational on April 6 at Kenosha Indian Trail’s Jaskwhich Stadium.

