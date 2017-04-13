By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School baseball team scored eight runs in the seventh inning and beat Elkhorn 22-15 April 8 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.

The Elks won the first game of the doubleheader 4-2.

The Wolverines played Wilmot Tuesday at home and Thursday at Wilmot in SLC games. Waterford plays Wisconsin Lutheran April 17 in a non-conference game at Rainbow Park in West Allis.

Ryan Jungbauer drove in Mike Korman with a two-run home run to cap the Wolverines’ late rally in their 22-15 win.

Jungbauer drove in five runs on four hits and scored four runs. Jungbauer hit two home runs and doubled.

Aaron Chapman finished with three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. Nick Dugandzic drove in three runs on two hits and scored two runs. Cameron Prailes also tallied two hits and scored twice.

Korman stole two bases.

The Elks scored five runs in the first inning before Waterford (1-2, 1-1 SLC) rallied for three runs in the second inning, five in the fourth and another six runs in the fifth inning.

Coach Lance Bestland said the Wolverines struggled at the plate in their 4-2 loss in the first game of the doubleheader against the Elks. The Wolverines finished with four singles against Elkhorn pitcher Brandon Komar. Komar struck out nine in a complete game effort.

Dugandzic, Chapman, Korman and Jungbauer each tallied a hit against Komar. Jungbauer drove in two runs.

Waterford led 2-1 through the fifth despite the team’s struggles on offense. The Elks scored twice in the top of the sixth for the margin of victory.

Bestland is celebrating a milestone with Waterford this season as he enters his 25th season coaching the Wolverines. Bestland teaches math at WUHS. Don Engler is Bestland’s top assistant.

The Wolverines finished 17-6 overall last season and went 12-2 and finished second in the SLC behind Burlington. The Demons went on to win the WIAA Division 1 state title.

Waterford’s 2016 season ended June 2 at home in a 5-1 loss to Kenosha Bradford in a WIAA Division 1 regional final playoff game.

Bestland said he expects depth to be a strength of the Wolverines this season. Nolan DeGreef, Austin Hoefs, Jungbauer, Korman, Zak Ksobiech, Prailes, Nolan Weber and Chapman are all seniors and returning lettermen.

Juniors Pat Goldammer, Zach Stiewe, Paul Schmidt and Michael Schimelfenyg, all juniors, are expected to contribute.

Bestland said he expects Waterford, Burlington and Westosha Central to compete for the title in the SLC.

