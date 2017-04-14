Rochester resident gets kennel license, despite noise concerns

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

A Village of Rochester resident has been awarded a new kennel license, though nearby residents’ noise concerns have prompted additional overtures aimed at containing and shielding the chorus of barking and yipping.

Deedria Schaal, who owns a home in the 31900 block of Academy Road, recently filed a kennel license with the village. Schaal breeds miniature poodles at her home.

After deliberating and weighing a variety of different pieces of criteria, the Village Board on March 27 gave Schaal a license, though there are caveats.

Schaal currently has 20 miniature poodles at her home. Fifteen of the dogs have reached adulthood, while the remaining five are still considered puppies. The board in its motion is requiring Schaal reduce the number of adult dogs to 10 by the end of the year.

The village received comments from two nearby neighbors.

Lesley and Daniel Miles, who live in the 31700 block of Academy Road, said the sounds have, at times, disrupted their quality of life when they are outdoors.

“We love to be outside in our yard, but we listen to frenetic barking and yipping so very often when the dogs are out,” the Miles wrote in a letter to the village. “They seem to be attuned to any activity or sounds.”

Judy Schaefer, who lives less than a mile from Schaal’s home, said the sound travels across a marshy area. She asked that the board not allow the number of dogs to increase.

“Please understand that I do like dogs,” Schaefer wrote in her letter. “I realize it is natural for them to bark.”

For her part, Schaal said she would take additional measures to try and reduce the amount of noise emanating from her home.

Other matters

In other recent business, the Rochester Village Board:

Adopted a resolution on the use of electronic signatures, which can now be printed on checks issued to vendors. The streamlined process will require that the Finance Committee and Village Board receive a printed report of the disbursements each month.

Adopted a resolution in support of dropping gates at the site of the Rochester Dam during high flow periods on the Fox River.

