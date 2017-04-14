By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

The Burlington Demons track and field team is gearing up for a successful outdoor season after participating in the Performance Running Outfitters Invitational a few weeks ago.

“Our strengths this year are that we are young and full of young talent,” head coach Jason Bousman said. “I look forward to our young athletes being the future of our program.”

Senior Megan Wallace, Emily Ustianowski, and Grace Peyron are the top returners from last year’s team on the girls side. Wallace placed third in the 400 meter run, fourth in the 200 meter run and fifth in the long jump in the indoor meet to start the season.

Grace Peyron finished 12th in the 400 and finished 20th in the high jump in the indoor meet.

Ustianowski finished tied for fifth in the pole vault, while also participating in the prelims in the 55-meter hurdles.

“So far my impression of the season is that we are starting to identify ourselves as to what kind of team we want to be this year,” Bousman said. “These young athletes want to succeed, and they are hard workers that are growing as athletes each and every day.”

Jaclyn Garwood placed seventh in the shot put.

Josh Insor, Dylin Sheetz, Zeffiniah Jones, Matthew Ohm, Coi Hansen, Joel Fisher, Dakota Taylor, Kyle DeRosier and Zach Anderson will factor in running events for the boys this season.

Insor finished sixth in the 55-meter dash in the meet at UW-Parkside March 18. He also placed seventh in the 200 meter to help lead the Demons.

The boys 800-meter relay team will consist of Sheetz, Ben Vos, Josh Letkewicz, and Lucas Zasada this year. The boys relay team placed 12th at the meet at UW-Parkside.

The boys 1600 meter relay will be led by Vos, Jack Hartzell, Zach Anderson and Matthew Ohm. They also finished 12th in the Parkside meet.

The 3,200 meter relay team will consist of Sebastien Rediger, Brian Konz, Alex Nienhaus, and Alex Nienhaus. They finished with an 11th place finish at the indoor meet.

Konz and Max Proctor are the top two shot putters for the Demons this year. Zasasda will help lead the high jump attack for the Demons, while Jones will be one of the top long jumpers for the Demons.

Bousman said that he has over 60 sophomore boys and girls this year, which he considers to be the heart of the program, that is improving each day. He is looking for the seniors to take the lead and for the underclassmen to follow.

“I am most impressed with our sophomore crew,” Bousman said. “They have been our leaders of our program so far this season with the help of our seniors Coi Hansen and Megan Wallace.”

The Demons will start their outdoor season with the conference relays at Badger High School at 4 p.m. on April 11. They will also participate in an invitational at Milwaukee Lutheran on April 12.

