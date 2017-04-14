By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

Less than 12 months ago, the Union Grove girls softball team ended its season just two wins short of a state championship.

Now the Broncos find themselves in transition following the graduation of a talented senior class and the retirement of coach Ryan Boylen.

Tom O’Dell, who was an assistant softball coach at Union Grove for the past nine seasons, is the new Broncos coach.

The veteran coach is tasked with overseeing one of the state’s top programs that has produced six WIAA State Tournament appearances and two Division 2 state titles since 2007.

Maintaining that level of success won’t be easy with the departures of pitchers Brittany Moore and Allie Trudeau, who are now playing college softball at the University of Illinois-Springfield and Illinois-Chicago, respectively. The Broncos also lost first-team all-conference members Alyssa McClelland and Claire Ryan.

O’Dell, however, is ready to put past glories behind him as he begins putting his stamp on the 2017 season.

After cruising to a 13-1 victory against Homestead in the season opener, the Broncos dropped a doubleheader to Menomonee Falls, 2-0 and Greenfield, 4-1 in the Greenfield Tournament at Greenfield High Saturday, April 8.

“We’re struggling to hit the ball right now,” Odell said. “When you score one run in two games, it is really difficult to win.”

Despite the slow start, the Broncos have plenty of talent to turn things around. Senior catcher Kalista Hribar, who was a second-team all-conference performer in 2016, belted a pair of home runs and drove in six in the opener, and figures to anchor the lineup.

Other returning hitters Emily Knight, Brooklyn Ottelien, and Taylor Clark are also expected to battle back from an early season slump to lead the offensive attack.

Senior Megan Hribar also is expected to see plenty of action in the outfield after playng sparingly last year.

“We have high expectations for the girls coming back this season,” O’Dell said. “Hopefully they can turn it around quickly.”

Joining the returning players are freshmen Bailey Berger and Megan Baker, who have both battled their way into the starting lineup.

“Baker at third base and Berger in left field have had their ups and downs so far, but that’s to be expected as freshmen,” O’Dell said. “But they have earned playing time. Some of our younger players are pushing the returning players for playing time.”

While the offense takes shape, the Bronco pitching staff must find a way to replace Moore and Trudeau.

O’Dell has tabbed Ottelien as his No. 1 pitcher. The senior previously saw plenty of playing time at first base the past few years, but also saw limited innings on the mound last season.

Sophomore Kayli Pfeffer will also throw plenty of innings for the Broncos as well. Pfeffer picked up her first win of her varsity career against Homestead in the opener.

“Brooklyn pitches a lot in the summer and is a strong kid,” O’Dell said. “Its going to be hard to follow Moore’s footsteps because she was special, but I think Brooklyn can be very good as well.”

With many new faces and a new coach, the Broncos may take time to develop this season.

“There are good kids here that are going to work hard and get better as the season goes on,” O’Dell said. “Right now we’re not where we need to be, but we will get better.”

