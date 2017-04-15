Head coach: Bill Greskiw, 22nd season

Assistant coaches: Tedd Shellberg, Carol Robers

Last year: 19-8, 13-1 Metro Classic Conference, lost to Oakfield sectional semifinal

Key losses: Katie Kubiak (C), Kacie Snyder (SS), Olivia Sobbe (1B), Bridgette Wright (CF)

Key returners: Sydney Robson, jr., pitcher, MCC player of the year, All-Racine County 2nd team, .537 batting average, 12 2B, 5 3B, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 17-7, 2.68 ERA, 142K, 44 BB; Haile Weis, sr., 1B, Captain, .389 BA, 30 runs, 22 RBI, .980 OBP; Emily Swanson, jr., 2B, .353, 32 runs; Miriam Ward, soph., CF, MCC 2nd team, .373BA

Key newcomers: Christina Paleka, freshman, P/SS; Anne Fabiani, fr., C; Izzy Phillips, fr., 3B

Outlook?

“Returning MCC POY starting pitcher Sydney Robson gives us a chance to win every game we’re in,” Greskiw said. “Senior Haile Weis, Junior Emily Swanson, and Sophomore Miriam Ward are coming off solid seasons and should take the next step as team leaders.”

“I would not bet against us to repeat as conference champions.”

Roster

Keely Sondej, sr., OF. Haile Weis, sr., 1B. Aryah Esquibel, jr., OF. Amanda Hintz, jr., IF. Samantha Karls, jr., IF. Sydney Robson, jr., P. Emily Swanson, jr., 2B. Mckenzie Plale, soph., OF. Erin Schwenn, soph., OF. Miriam Ward, soph., CF/P. Anne Fabiani, fr., C. Finn O’Brien, fr., OF. Christina Paleka, fr., SS/P. Izzy Phillips, fr., 3B. Elle Weis, fr., OF.

Record in 2017?

The Lady Toppers improved to 3-0 with a 9-0 beating of Martin Luther April 12.

Robson struck out 10 batters in six innings and only allowed three hits. Paleka tossed a scoreless seventh.

Robson went 3-for-4 at the plate, and Phillips added two hits and three RBIs. Hintz added two hits, and Fabiani notched 2 RBIs.

Catholic Central hosts Williams Bay at 4:30 p.m. at Congress Field in Burlington Monday.

