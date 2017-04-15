Plethora of pitchers give Toppers committee approach

By Andrew Horschak

Sports Correspondent

Second-year Catholic Central baseball coach Jim Friend is hoping that an exciting postseason run to cap the 2016 season will have a carryover effect into the 2017 campaign.

After placing sixth in the Metro Classic Conference with a 5-8 record, the Hilltoppers won their first four games in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs before being edged by Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, 7-6, in the sectional final.

The Hilltoppers wound up finishing 13-11 overall – their first winning record since capturing the state title in 2011 – after going 34-60 the previous four seasons.

“You want to play your best baseball at the end of the year and we did that,” Friend said. “We pitched well, we hit well, and we fielded well.

“I’m excited about this team. If we can play our best baseball at the end of the year, hopefully we have another strong run.”

While the Hilltoppers don’t possess a true No. 1 pitcher, they do boast six right-handers who are expected to get their chance on the mound. Juniors Frank Koehnke, Tyler Rieck, Charles Robinson and Chad Zirbel all saw innings last year. Junior Luke Heiligenthal and sophomore Marcus Robinson will bolster the staff.

“All of those guys will pitch for us,” Friend said, “especially with the new pitch count rule.”

New this year, pitchers are no longer allowed to throw more than 100 pitches in a game. Adopted by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and approved by the WIAA, a pitcher must now rest three days if he throws at least 76 pitches, two days for throwing 50-75 pitches, and one day for 31-49 pitches.

Koehnke is the team’s top returning player. He was a second-team All-Metro Classic performer as a sophomore after batting .444 with eight doubles and 27 RBI. When not pitching, he will either play third base or catcher. Senior Austin Neuhaus will also see action behind the plate.

Charles Robinson and freshman Tyler Swanson will man the middle infield spots, flip-flopping between shortstop and second base. Neuhaus and fellow senior Jordan Kopac and Marcus Robinson will see time at first base.

Seniors Kyle Goethal, Bryce Hocking and Connor Wegge along with Rieck will play in the outfield.

Defending champion Greendale Martin Luther is the favorite in the Metro Classic with Racine Lutheran/Prairie also expected to contend.

“I think the boys know that we can compete with anybody,” Friend said. “Our non-conference schedule isn’t easy. Our conference isn’t an easy conference to play in.

“If our pitching can pitch to contact … our defense is going to be the strength of our team from what I’ve seen so far. If we can hit the ball, I think we’ll be very competitive.”

