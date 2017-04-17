Larry Allan “Mick” Schmidt, 67, died April 12, 2017, with his family by his side at his residence in Springbrook. He was born July 31, 1949, in Woodstock, Ill., to the late Edward and Arlene (Vorpagel) Schmidt. He married Kristin Sue Kiesler on July 14, 1973, in Paris Township.

Mick was a graduate of Salem Central High School in Paddock Lake. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany awaiting his orders to enter the Vietnam War as the conflict ended.

He farmed in southern Wisconsin for 20 years before becoming a heavy equipment operator for Reesman’s Excavating, retiring after 30 years of service. He then made his dream a reality by retiring with his wife at their cabin by the lake in Springbrook.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing many sports, including football, baseball, golf, volleyball and horseshoes. He loved fantasy football and watched only the red zone channel while his computer was on his lap monitoring the many different leagues he was part of.

He was an avid bow hunter and enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with his friends and family that joined together to hunt. As a former farmer, Mick took great pride in the many food plots that he managed.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Springbrook; children, Michael (Christa Burry) Schmidt, Calgary, Canada, and Mickie (Chris) McCann, Burlington; grandchildren, Pvt. Matthew Schmidt, Shawn McCann, Mackenzie McCann, Liam Schmidt and Grace Schmidt; siblings, Cheryl DeBell, Salem, Gary Schmidt, Delavan, Barry (Mary) Schmidt, Allen, Texas, Pat (Keith) Sagert, Springbrook, Shelly (Greg) Koehn, Pell Lake, and Gerald “Deno” Schmidt, Burlington; nieces; nephews, and dear friends.

He was further preceded in death by his sister, Teri Bice; and his brother, Rick Schmidt.

Interment will be private, and memorial services will be announced at a later date. Spooner Funeral Home is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers and donations, the family requests you plant a tree in Mick’s memory in a place that is special to you. Feel free to share your tree planting photos with the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments