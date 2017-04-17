By Andrew Horschak

Sports Correspondent

And Mike Ramczyk

Sports Editor

The weather Gods showed mercy on the Burlington softball team – at least for one day.

After a couple rainouts to begin the week, the Lady Demons finally saw their first action of the season Tuesday afternoon at home.

The visiting Wilmot Panthers spoiled the season opener, taking a 6-2 victory after jumping out to a 6-0 lead.

Burlington’s Alexis Lois smashed the first home run of the season, but the Demons only totaled four hits and committed three errors.

On the mound, Wilmot’s Sarah Hutchinson kept Burlington in check with five strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Lois went 2-for-3 to lead the Demons, and Josie Klein and Jaina Westphal each added a hit.

Burlington continues SLC play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Elkhorn.

Still looking up at Westosha

The battle for softball supremacy in the Southern Lakes Conference will be up for grabs this season.

Defending champion Westosha Central and runner-up Union Grove, a WIAA Division 1 state semifinalist last year, must both replace a number of talented seniors.

Experienced Wilmot and Delavan-Darien, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, could challenge for the top spot after finishing in a tie for fourth place a year ago.

As for Burlington?

With eight returning letterwinners (seven starters), the under-the-radar Demons are also expected to be in the thick of things after finishing in third place in the SLC at 9-5 and 21-7 overall. The 21 victories were a school record.

According to Burlington coach Gary Caliva, Westosha and Union Grove are still the favorites, though.

“Since I’ve been coaching at Burlington, they’ve been the teams to beat,” the sixth-year coach said. “I don’t see that changing this year. Until you knock them down, they’re still at the top of the heap.

“Would we like to do that this year? Absolutely. Our goal is always to win conference. To do that, you have to beat Union Grove, Westosha and Wilmot.”

Westphal, Klein lead the way

The Demons boast one of the league’s top players in junior Jaina Westphal. A first-team All-SLC player as a sophomore (.525, 48 runs scored), Westphal will move from second base to shortstop with the departure of Talyn Lewis, who has performed admirably in her first season at NCAA Division I Iowa State University.

“Jaina has good range at short and a nice arm,” Caliva said. “We’re expecting her to play up to her first-team all-conference abilities again this year.”

Junior Josie Klein, a second-team All-SLC outfielder as a sophomore, will be the team’s No. 1 pitcher with last year’s top starter Danielle Koenen now playing at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Playing primarily in center field, Klein batted .462 with a team-leading 36 RBI last season. The right-hander also had a 6-1 record in the circle as the team’s No. 2 pitcher.

“Danielle was a heck of a pitcher,” Caliva said. “Josie is a pretty good pitcher, but we haven’t seen a lot of her yet. It’s kind of an unknown. She pitched in six or seven games last year, but not against the top opponents. It will be a learning experience for Josie and for me.”

Junior Kya Kafar, who played on the junior varsity last year, is the team’s No. 2 pitcher.

Helping ease the transition, junior catcher Halie Behnke is a returning starter behind the plate.

Third baseman Kira Allen and outfielder Alexis Lois are the only two seniors on the roster. Allen is a captain along with Klein and Westphal.

“We had a lot of sophomores last year,” Caliva noted.

Other returning letter-winners are juniors Ashley Schmalfeldt and Jenna Schmalfeldt and sophomore Alexandria Naber. Jenna Schmalfeldt will take over in center field for Klein.

Other varsity newcomers along with Kafar are juniors Hannah Ketterhagen and Leah Zinnen, sophomores Maddie Berezowitz, Rachel Sanchez and Emily Zuleger and freshman Gracie Peterson.

“We’re as talented in the outfield as we’ve ever been,” Caliva said. “We have more speed than we’ve ever had. And, I think our bench is stronger than it has ever been.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments