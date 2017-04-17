By Andrew Horschak

Sports Correspondent

Bettering last year’s sixth-place finish in the Metro Classic Conference and continuing its sectional streak.

Those are the goals for the unseasoned Catholic Central golf team this spring.

Noting that the “outlook is bright” with four freshmen and five sophomores on his 13-player roster, 10th-year coach Matt DeLorme set a realistic goal of finishing in the top half of the conference.

“We are a young squad with not a lot of varsity experience throughout the team,” DeLorme said. “Anything is possible for this team with a little hard work and dedication.”

Despite ending up sixth in the Metro Classic Tournament and overall standings a year ago, the Hilltoppers did qualify for their third consecutive WIAA Division 3 sectional thanks to a fourth-place finish – by one stroke — in the regional at Morningstar Golf Club in Waukesha.

The Hilltoppers then placed 11th out of 12 teams in the sectional at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

DeLorme will be counting on his three returning letterwinners to lead the young group – Nick Hoffman, the team’s lone senior, junior John Pum and sophomore Luke Sassano.

Sassano was the team’s No. 2 player last year behind graduated all-conference performer Sean Kramer. Pum, named Academic All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, was No. 4.

Senior Bryce Hocking, last year’s No. 3 player who had the team’s low round in the regional, opted not to play this season.

DeLorme singled out the freshman trio of Ben Tweet, Bennett Robson and Brandon Pum as the team’s top newcomers.

The Hilltoppers host the first Metro Classic Mini Meet on April 10 at Brown’s Lake Golf Course.

“They are a talented group of young athletes who have a passion for the game,” DeLorme said. “I look forward to working with them for yet another year.”

