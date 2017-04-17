Geraldine Aleta Smith, 83, Wisconsin Rapids, died Feb. 10, 2017, at River City Estates in Wisconsin Rapids.

She was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Eugene and Aleta (Blue) Wright.

She married George O. Smith Sr., on July 16, 1952, in Dover. He died Oct. 30, 2008. She was a homemaker. In earlier years she was employed at Troy Plastic. She was a longtime member of Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington and Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards, and also a longtime member of senior citizen organizations. Her interests included crafts, knitting, needlepoint, reading, singing, piano, and card games.

Survivors include Lucinda Smith (Michael), Wisconsin Rapids, Aleta (Clayton Jr.) Loesch, Kansasville, George, Jr. (Karen) Smith, Michael Smith, Burlington, Kenneth (Smith) Hofer, Appleton, Tina Marie Weis, Burlington; grandchildren, Hank Larson, Angelic Ketterhagen, Nichole Jones, Carrie Oldenburg, Felicia Longo, Clayton Loesch lll, Jeremiah Loesch, Zackery Smith, Dustin Smith, Pauline Wisniewski (Smith), Casey Weis, Amanda Gerth; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gertrude (Herb) Hinds, Phoenix, and Margaret “Peggy” (Alfred) Nelson, Florida.

She was further preceded in death by her stepfather, Wayne Trolley, her sister, Evelyn Wright; brothers, Robert, Herbert, and Richard Wright.

A memorial service is Saturday April 29, at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, with the Rev. Kristen Rice officiating. A memorial visitation will be held at the church from 9-10 a.m., with service to follow from 10-11 a.m. Felder/Ritchay Funeral Home, Nekoosa, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.myracinecounty.com.

