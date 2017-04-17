Theodore K. “Ted” Zaspel, 83, Burlington, died April 14, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. He was born in Burlington March 19, 1934, to the late Theodore O. and Caroline (Bucholtz) Zaspel.

Ted graduated from Burlington High School and Racine Vocational School-carpentry.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1957. On June 27, 1959, he married Alice D. Jackley at St. Mary’s Burlington. He was a union carpenter for 35 years, retiring from Bane & Nelson Co. in 1997. Above all, Ted enjoyed his sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout the years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years; sons, Jeffrey (Lynn) Zaspel, Fort Atkinson, Todd Zaspel, Wausau; daughters, Patti (Paul) Czarny, Burlington, and Nancy (Brad) Moxley, Milton; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Marge Hoffman, Burlington, Betty Jo Owens, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Burr Rote; other relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Rote, and brothers-in-law, Ken Owens and Jim Hoffman.

According to Ted’s wishes, a private funeral service was held with an inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, served the family.

Memorials in honor of Ted may be made to The American Cancer Society or The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Program, P.O. Box 636, Port Washington, WI 53074.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Aurora Memorial Hospital and Southern Lakes Aurora for all their care and compassion.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

