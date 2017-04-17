Charles Albert Vogt, 81, long time resident of Elkhorn, died April 14, 2017, at Just Like Home Assisted Living of Elkhorn. He was born on May 14, 1935, in Lyons, to the late George and Mathilde (Held) Vogt.

He lived for 70 years on the family farm outside Elkhorn, fishing and trapping in his spare time and enjoying rides on his 4-wheeler. Charles was a client of V.I.P Services and recently celebrated his 25th anniversary there. He enjoyed working at V.I.P. Services and looked forward to seeing his good friends every week. He was recently living, and was well cared for, at Just Like Home.

Survivors include his brothers, Louis (Michelle) and Stephen; sister-in-law, Doris Vogt; numerous nieces and nephews; long-time friend Kristine Dingman; the staff and clients at V.I.P Services, and the staff and residents of Just Like Home.

He was further preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, George, Clarence, Philip, John, Marion, Bernice, and Louise.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, with the Rev. Oriol Regales officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or V.I.P. Services.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

