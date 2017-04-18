Program continues to climb, team must score without Mundt

By Mike Ramczyk

Burlington girls soccer coach Joel Molitor would be a fool if he ignored the elephant in the room regarding the 2017 season.

Who will score now that the school’s all-time leading scorer Merin Mundt is playing college soccer?

So far, senior Ashlyn Barry and juniors Morgan McCourt and Adrianna Castillo are the answers, as the trio has accounted for eight of the team’s 11 goals in a 3-0 start in which the Lady Demons haven’t allowed a goal.

And the girls are doing it without key contributors like midfielder Jessa Burling and talented freshman goalie Cora Anderson.

“It will be a challenge to replace Merin’s scoring ability, but I am looking for Barry and McCourt to step up and provide goals,” Molitor said. “We have added two talented freshman goalkeepers this season, in addition to adding experienced freshmen and upperclassmen. It’s a very solid mix of youth and experience.”

Despite the loss of Mundt, who scored 34 goals last season, earned first team all-county honors and is already seeing playing time for NCAA Division 1 Iowa State University, the Burlington program continues improving.

There’s plenty of depth, a nice mix of youth and experience and flat-out talent.

The Demons enjoyed their first sectional appearance in school history and a fourth straight Southern Lakes Conference championship last season.

Burlington, which hasn’t lost a game in the Southern Lakes Conference since 2013, welcomes back five key starters from a 14-3-2 squad.

Along with McCourt, Burling and Barry, senior defenders Alexis Reesman and Hannah Anderson return. Barry and Hannah Anderson were first team all-SLC picks, McCourt earned second team honors and Reesman and Burling were both honorable mention.

Other key returning letter-winners are seniors Diana Estrada, Adrianna White, Mackenzie Zwiebel, Morgan Fisher, Evelia Guerrero and Sarah Zimmerman; juniors Megan Oliver and Castillo and sophomores May Jagodzinski and Cassidy Askin.

Oliver and Cora Anderson will offer a dominant 1-2 punch at goalie.

New faces will include freshmen Amelia Crabtree and Gracie Geyso along with Serra Brehm.

Molitor said the team is searching for its fifth straight SLC title and an opportunity to advance in the state playoffs.

Joining Molitor on the sideline will be assistant coaches Jeremy Fitch, Mackenzie Ferstenou, Ryan Cardinal, Josh Higginson, Scott Runkel and Sydney McCourt.

In two victories over Racine Horlick and Waukesha North, McCourt leads the team with three goals.

Castillo has two, and Barry and Geyso have each recorded one.

Burlington has controlled possession in both games.

Burlington 4, Fort Atkinson 0

On Tuesday night, the Demons kept things rolling with a 4-0 shutout of visiting Fort Atkinson.

McCourt scored two goals by the 15th minute, and Hannah Anderson’s tally made it a 3-0 halftime lead.

Crabtree added a goal in the 77th minute.

Oliver has logged all minutes as goalie this season and has not allowed a goal. She notched four saves Tuesday.

Barry and Burling each recorded an assist.

Burlington hosts Kenosha Tremper Thursday at 6 p.m.

Schedule

(HOME MATCHES BOLD CAPS)

April – 13: KENOSHA TREMPER. 21: at Monona Grove. 25: WATERFORD. 27: WESTOSHA CENTRAL. May – 2: at Elkhorn. 5: Racine County Invite at Union Grove. 6: Racine County Invite at Prairie School. 9: WILMOT. 11: at Union Grove. 16: at Badger. 18: at Delavan-Darien. 23, 25: SLC tournament.

