By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Waterford Union High School’s Josh Koszarek finished as the only golfer to break 80 and won individual medalist honors April 8 in the Wolverine Classic at Rivermoor Golf Club.

Koszarek carded a 78 and led the Wolverines to a fifth-place finish.

Waterford played Tuesday at Rivermoor in the first SLC Major of the season, and play April 18 at Twin Lakes Country Club in the season’s second SLC Major.

Coach Mike Harmeling said it’s reasonable to expect Koszarek, a freshman in his first high school varsity meet, might show some nerves. Instead, Koszarek finished with a birdie, 10 pars, five bogies and two double bogeys on Waterford’s home course.

“Josh has enough tournament experience that it really wasn’t a factor,” Harmeling said. “Josh is going to be a force to be reckoned with during the season.”

Harmeling said the rest of the Wolverines’ squad needs to avoid the large number in tournament play, and said the squad is still working through position battles for spots on varsity.

Logan Adams finished at 99 and Alan Oliver shot a 100. Skylar Kitzke finished at 102 and Max Blank and Jacob Marseo each shot 108. Elliott Voelkers carded a 109 and Noah Sikora finished at 125.

The Wolverines finished with a team score of 379. Westosha Central won with a team score of 335.

Mukwonago finished second (347), Union Grove finished third (349) and Wilmot fourth (362). Burlington finished sixth (441).

Kitzke, Oliver and Adams are the squad’s returning letter winners.

“There is a lot of competition on the team this season,” Harmeling said. “We are fortunate to have 30 kids out for golf. There are a number of individuals on the team who are currently competing for varsity positions.”

Harmeling said Max Blank, Cullen Frederickson, Austin Gulbrandson, Koszarek, Marseo and Sikora are all competing for spots on varsity.

“We are very young, and don’t have a tremendous amount of experience at the varsity level,” Harmeling said. “At this point and time of the season, we have more questions than answers. The good news is that we have a number of possibilities and options.”

Harmeling said the Southern Lakes Conference has been strong in recent years. Badger, Burlington, Waterford and Westosha Central have recently qualified for state.

“I would look for Badger and Union Grove to be in the mix for the conference championship this year,” Harmeling said. “I would hope that we will continue to improve throughout the course of the season and be on the verge of contending by the end of the year.

“We have a very good nucleus, with which we can be successful this year and in the future. The coaching staff has been impressed with the work ethic, dedication and attitude of the team, thus far.”

