Rieck’s blast first varsity home run of career

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

Talk about breaking out of a slump.

Mired in offensive handcuffs the first four games of the 2017 season, Burlington Catholic Central’s Tyler Rieck was simply looking for a good pitch to hit Tuesday night at Simmons Field in Kenosha.

With one swing of the bat, a 5-2 lead turned to 7-2 as Rieck crushed a meatball deep down the left field line and over the fence, and it caromed off the aptly-named “boat” structure.

Rieck’s blast ignited the Topper bench, which mobbed him at home plate, and Catholic Central held on for a 7-6 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph’s.

The Toppers improved to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the Metro Classic Conference.

“I’ve started off the season slow offensively,” said Rieck about his first career varsity homer. “I believed in my mechanics, and I trusted the tips from my coaches. I went up there looking for a good pitch to hit Kyle Goethal in. I was just trying to put the ball in play.”

The humble right-fielder capped off a five-run sixth for the Toppers, which started with Frank Koehnke getting beaned by a pitch in the back and Charles Robinson zooming down the line for a bunt single.

On a passed ball, Koehnke slid safely into home. Then, Marcus Robinson tagged a deep fly ball to left field to drive in brother Charles.

Up 4-2, Austin Neuhaus waited back and guided a looper into right field.

Next, Kyle Goethal connected for a shot to the left-center gap. The double scored Neuhaus.

The five-run sixth broke open a pitcher’s duel, as Catholic Central’s Luke Heiligenthal cruised through six, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts and five hits.

Far from overpowering, Heiligenthal was able to change speeds and keep hitters off balance.

But things got shaky in the Trojans’ last at-bat, as walks and a few hits in the gaps turned into four runs.

Up 7-6, Central’s Marcus Robinson got out of the jam.

The Toppers pounded out 17 hits, led by three apiece from Koehnke, Charles Robinson and Rieck.

John Huffman and Goethal each added two hits.

“We have a very young team, but we are sharp, and that’s what kills the other teams,” said first baseman Jordan Kopac. “We have a freshman playing second (Tyler Swanson) and he is very good and very fast. We can turn double plays faster than any other team. But overall, we work very well together.”

Kopac, who walked three times, is excited for the Toppers, who feature a pitching staff with little experience.

Couple that with new pitch count rules from the WIAA this season, and it’s a challenge for a baseball program with only 24 kids.

“We play good defense,” said head coach Jim Friend. “We have the capability, but it’s a learning curve. They understand it will take time.”

Heiligenthal went 88 pitches Tuesday. He pitched to contact and allowed the stellar Topper defense, which committed its first three errors of the season, to make plays.

For the most part, the defense did its part.

Rieck said this team has all the pieces to win plenty of games.

“I believe we will give teams a run for their money this season if we follow our coaches’ plan, “pitch to contact,” Rieck said. “Our defense is good enough to make plays in the field. All we need to do is throw strikes. Offensively, the key for us is to just put the ball in play.”

Swanson added a hit for the Toppers.

On April 12, Catholic Central lost to Shoreland Lutheran, 7-6, one day after losing to Lutheran, 8-6.

Koehnke went 7-for-8 in the two games with six RBIs.

Chad Zirbel added two hits in the 8-6 defeat.

Friend said the deciding factor in both losses was the Toppers’ wild pitching.

Pitchers were consistently behind in the count, and in the 8-6 game, Toppers’ hurlers walked 10 batters and hit two.

Catholic Central hosts St. Joe’s at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Beaumont Field.

