Virginia M. “Toots” Held, 92, of Lyons, late of Elkhorn, died peacefully on April 18, 2017, at Lakeland Health Care Center.

Services are Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation is May 20, from noon until the time of the service at the church. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

