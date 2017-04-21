CCHS presents ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Catholic Central High School’s drama department is set to turn the traditional fairy tale of the “Princess and the Pea” on it’s particularly sensitive backside when it opens it’s six-show run of the royally rollicking musical “Once Upon a Mattress.”

The show debuts Friday at 7 p.m. at ‘Topper Hall on the school campus at 148 McHenry St., Burlington. Additional shows are scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., April 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m.

It marks directorial debut for Abby Galstad, who has a long resume in musical theater performance.

“It’s a whole new set of challenges,” she said of the many logistics that go along with being the director. “The actual directing is the easy part.”

The musical is carried on a wave of songs that, by turns, are hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, according to Galstad. This spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for more than a few light moments.

For instance, according to the play’s synopsis, did you know: that Princess Winnifred actually swam the moat to reach Prince Dauntless the Drab; or that Lady Larken’s love for Sir Harry provided a rather compelling reason that she reach the bridal altar post haste; or that, in fact, it wasn’t the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night?

In keeping with the fairy tale aura, the entire set is a facade composed of hundreds of books, conceived and designed by parent Steve Wagner and attached mainly by the 20 cast members themselves. The cast has been very involved with the different aspects of the show and they own this musical from top to bottom, according to Galstad.

“It’s been really rewarding,” she said. “I’m just so proud of these guys. They came together early and we started doing run-throughs a month ago – that’s early for a musical.

“It’s just a really great group of kids,” Galstad said.

Sophia Wagner and Nate Huberty are cast in the lead roles of Princess Winnifred and Sir Harry.

Tickets can be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com (www.brownpapertickets.com/event/279320) or at Catholic Central’s website on the events tab.

Any unsold tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to each performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

See this week’s print edition of the Burlington Standard Press for a complete cast list and additional photos from the musical.

