Gooseberries Fresh Market owners (from left) Mike Spiegelhoff and his parents Kathy and Dave Spiegelhoff plan $1.9 million in upgrades to the Burlington store to increase the focus on organic foods, fresh meat and seafood, and add beer and wine service for shoppers. Pick up a copy of the Southern Lakes Newspapers’ Business/Real Estate section in this week’s Burlington Standard Press to read more about how the high-end local grocery store continues to innovate as it creates its market niche. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

