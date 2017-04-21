By Mike Ramczyk

For years, longtime Burlington boys varsity tennis coach Ken Savaglia has preached playing in the offseason.

The head coach, now in his 21st year, has the luxury of coaching some year-round players this spring, and he is hoping another year of experience can result in a boost from last year’s 6-8 mark.

While most other area sports teams have been rained out to open the spring campaign, the Demons have already logged five matches (1-4).

The one victory was a 4-3 decision over Mukwonago at the Waukesha South Invite Saturday, where the Demons finished 1-3 overall.

No. 1 singles Jacob Ludwig, a state qualifier last season, won in three sets, and so did Johnny Puntillo at No. 3 singles.

Burlington also got wins from Andrew Zeman and Chandler Spiewak at No. 1 doubles (1-6, 6-2, 10-7) and Ben Zott and Travis Ellertson at 2 doubles (7-6 (3), 4-6, 12-10).

Ludwig is 5-0 on the season after another victory at Elkhorn Tuesday.

“We are expecting a few more wins,” Savaglia said. “Over the years we have built the depth up a little, and we have some players that are playing in the offseason. We have a mix of returning letter-winners, but not a lot of team wins over the years. I think we can make a bit of a jump this year in experience and with that, wins.”

Burlington will look to improve on a 3-4 Southern Lakes Conference record and a fifth-place finish.

Along with Ludwig, who took second place at last year’s conference tournament, Burlington brings back Puntillo, Spiewak, Zott, Zeman and sophomore Malik Tiedt.

“We think Ludwig can make some big moves this year,” Savaglia said.

Savaglia also had high praise for Zeman, Spiewak and Tiedt.

“Zeman is a seasoned soccer player and has been playing some tennis in the offseason,” Savaglia added. “Spiewak is a national junior champion at racquetball, and Tiedt is a year-round volleyball player, so we’ll see if we can use some of that athletic mojo to help us.”

In Tuesday’s 4-3 defeat against Elkhorn, the Demons got wins from Ludwig along with a clean sweep at doubles.

Zeman and Tiedt won 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 at 1 doubles, Spiewak and Declan Klipp took straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, at 2 doubles and the No. 3 team of Zott and Ellertson won, 6-0, 6-2.

Savaglia has been shuffling lineups in the first week of action.

Quinn Adamck and Timo Tschernoster have seen playing time at Nos. 3 and 4 singles.

Other doubles players are Tommy Burinda, Mateo Denoto and Leo Puntillo.

“I fully expect to be using the experience of my returning seniors/juniors to play where needed in the line up and try to surprise a few teams,” Savaglia said. “Our schedule is tougher, but I have confidence in the boys and we should be alright this season. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Schedule

22: at Muskego Quad. 24: at Whitnall. 27: at Delavan-Darien. May – 1: KENOSHA TREMPER. 2: LAKE GENEVA BADGER. 4: at Union Grove. 6: RACINE COUNTY INVITE AT BURLINGTON, WATERFORD. 12-13: SLC meet at Westosha, Wilmot. 19-20: at Coaches Classic Team Tournament. 22: Subsectionals at Heyer Park, Waukesha. 24: Sectionals at Heyer Park, Waukesha.

Waterford tennis 4, Burlington 3

Two rivals battled in sunny, yet windy and chilly conditions April 13 at Burlington High School.

A 3-3 tie came down to the last match at 3 singles, where Waterford’s Connor Louis edged Burlington’s Travis Ellertson, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Ellertson was down 5-1 in the third set but tied it at 5-5 before eventually losing.

Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said the teams will battle near the middle of the conference standings, and he knew they’d be close.

“Waterford got us at the ‘2’ spots,” he said. “We are pretty evenly matched teams.”

At 1 singles, Jacob Ludwig improved to 6-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

The Wolverines won the rest of the singles matches, but the Demons took two of three in doubles.

Malik Tiedt and Andrew Zeman won at 1 doubles, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, and Quinn Adamik and Ben Zott won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, at 3 doubles.

Burlington is 1-5 overall and 0-2 in conference.

Westosha Central 5, Burlington 2

On Tuesday, the Demons dropped to 1-6 in Paddock Lake and are still searching for their first conference win.

Tino Tschnoster got his first conference win, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Andrew Zeman and Malik Tiedt won the first set, 6-4, against Lucas Graveley and Felix Desimoni, but fell, 6-3, 6-2, in the subsequent sets.

With a 6-3, 6-0 victory, Ludwig improved to 7-0 this season.

