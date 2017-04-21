By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

If Union Grove boys golf coach Eric Swanson was creating a template for expectations this season, he’d probably pick 2016 as a blueprint.

Last year the Broncos finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference race behind champion and WIAA Division 1 State Qualifier Lake Geneva Badger. The Grove’s success was helped in part by a pair of sectional qualifiers, Sam and Ben Maier, and a progressing group of returning players this season.

While the Badgers return four of their top players from last year’s team and figure to be the heavy favorite to repeat as Lakes champion, Swanson is challenging his team to grab for the next spot in the conference race.

“The team to beat in the Southern Lakes Conference is once again Badger, which returns four of its players from last year’s state team,” Swanson said. “Our goal is to make a push for a top two finish in the Lakes.”

Senior returning first-team all-conference performer Eric Chambers will help ensure expectations remain high after making strides in the offseason.

“Eric has worked hard to improve his game in the offseason,” Swanson said. “He is primed to have a great season.”

Sophomore Connor Brown looks to build off a solid freshman campaign to earn the second spot in the lineup.

“Connor also really worked on his game and has all the tools to be an excellent player,” Swanson said. “Both Eric and Connor are two very solid players to help lead us.”

While the top two spots are solid, the Broncos must still find a way to replace the Maier tandem, which graduated last June.

“We did lose two sectional qualifiers that are going to be hard to replace, but we have some players with a lot of potential to fill those spots.”

Junior Taylor Maxwell is one of the Broncos with a large upside, and is expected to earn the third spot in the Grove’s lineup.

The fourth and fifth spots, however, are still undecided.

The four players vying to earn the final two spots are sophomore Nate Koch, juniors Nick Tracy and Ian Donovan, along with senior Patrick McSorley.

“The group of four lack varsity experience, but have plenty of upside,” Swanson said. “Hopefully they can get better as the season goes along and realize some of their potential.”

While Badger and Union Grove figure to be battling to stay at the top of the Lakes, Westosha Central should also be a contender, with a strong group of returning players.

If Union Grove is to maintain its place amongst the best in the conference, the inexperienced players will need to develop as the season progresses.

“If we can continue to get better as the season goes on, we can make a push for a top two finish in the Lakes,” Swanson said.

Nothing like the present to get started on improvement with Union Grove heading west tomorrow to play in the Milton Boys Varsity Golf Invitational at Oak Ridge Golf Course. The competition will include Southern Lakes Conference rivals Westosha Central, Wilmot, and Waterford, along with strong non-conference competition in Stoughton, Milton, Jefferson, Big Foot and Lodi.

Tomorrow’s tournament will provide a much-needed warmup ahead of the Southern Lakes Boys Varsity Major at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan on Tuesday.

Union Grove finished third with a 336 at the second SLC Major Tuesday at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Chambers took second overall with a 76, and Brown took sixth with an 82.

Maxwell added an 88, and Donovan shot a 90.

