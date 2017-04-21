Mary Ann (Holtyn) Vos, 80, Town of Wheatland, died April 19, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

She was born Aug. 19, 1936, in Milwaukee, to the late Joseph and Maryann (Matuszak) Holtyn. Her early life was spent in Milwaukee where she graduated from Mercy High School and Layton School of Arts.

Before marriage she worked at the Heath Corp and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She met Carl Vos while attending polka dances in Muskego. On May 30, 1964, they were married at St. Vincent’s in Milwaukee. Following marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their family. Mary, along with the girls, worked with Carl on the family farm.

She was a very talented artist and an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed gardening with her parents and her children.

Survivors include her husband; children, Judith (Pat) Pieters, Linda (Brian) Tenhagen, Carol Vos and Susan Vos; grandchildren, Veronica and Michael Tenhagen; step-grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Nolan, Robert (Laura) Pieters and Sarah (Robert) Kordus; eight step-grandchildren; her siblings, John Holtyn, Gloria Siepel and James Holtyn; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her brother and sisters-in-law, and other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 25, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church, Burlington. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family Monday, April 24, from 4-8 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

