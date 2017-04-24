Bark for Life event is set for Sunday at WUHS

The American Cancer Society will have its Bark for Life fundraiser from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Waterford Union High School.

The event will honor the lifelong contributions of pets and the comfort and companionship they give cancer survivors. The event is sponsored by Runzheimer, Fox Valley Veterinary Service and Packaging Corp. of American.

The event will take place at the high school’s environmental center next to the soccer field. It will include a three-quarter mile noncompetitive walk with a canine friend and will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Bark for Life Committee is organizing an afternoon of activities, which include pictures of pets and their owners, fire engines and police vehicles, games for kids and dogs, t-shirt and sweatshirt sales, gift basket drawings, paw-print painting, face painting and vendor booths from local business and featuring dogs from local dog shelters. Fox Valley Veterinary Service will also offer toenail trimming for dogs.

The committee is looking for dogs and their owners to participate, vendors and donations for raffle baskets. Cost is $10 to participate. Registration can be done at www.relayforlife.org/barkwaterfordwi. More information can be obtained by contacting Nancy Smith at Waterford Union High School at nsmith@waterforduhs.k12.wi.us.

Funds raised through Bark for Life of Waterford support the American Cancer Society’s comprehensive cancer-fighting mission.

