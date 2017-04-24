At about 3:30 p.m. April 7, the Racine County Communications Center took several 911 calls of a reckless driver on Interstate 94 going south from Highway G.

The callers stated the reckless driver was in a silver car and that the driver appeared to be falling asleep while driving, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. The callers advised that the vehicle was swerving across all three lanes of traffic at times.

Another caller then advised police the vehicle had stopped at the intersection of the Highway K southbound off ramp and Highway K and appeared to be asleep behind the wheel and that traffic was backing up behind it. The vehicle then started moving again and got back on the interstate going south, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Racine County Sheriff deputies located the car on southbound I-94 as it was exiting the interstate at Highway KR. The vehicle was stopped after it went off the road way while trying to negotiate the off ramp and then got back on the roadway. Upon initial contact with the female operator, the deputies observed drug paraphernalia in the car consistent with the use of heroin.

The operator stated that she was on her way to work on Highway 20 and must have missed her exit and was just tired, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A K9 squad on the scene alerted police to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. The driver then admitted that she uses drugs including heroin and that she had used heroin earlier in the day before driving, according to the department.

The operator was then put through and failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for first-offense drunken driving. In the vehicle deputies located several bindles of heroin totaling 6.5 grams, a pill bottle containing marijuana and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

The operator is being held in the Racine County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession with intent to sell heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

