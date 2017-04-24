Wendy L. Leonard, 47, Elkhorn, died April 20, 2017, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 19, 1969, in Rhode Island, to Kenneth and Marla (Hoffmann) Jock.

She married Randy Leonard on May 31, 1997, in Williams Bay.

Survivors include her loving husband of 20 years; children, Ashley Kennedy, Brandon and Dillon Leonard; stepdaughter, Heather Leonard; her parents; brothers, Paul (Diane) Jock and Kevin (Diana) Jock; niece and many nephews.

Funeral service is Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m., at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Visitation is from 9 a.m., until service time Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

