By Mike Ramczyk

Sports Editor

After three hours of softball, the Burlington Demons sent their loyal fans home happy April 13.

A solid crowd filling the bleachers and extending down the first and third base lines despite windy temperatures in the 40s witnessed an extra-inning thriller, capped off by Alexis Lois’ bases-loaded, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th.

The 6-5 victory came thanks to a four-run comeback sparked by an Ashley Schmalfeldt home run to cut the lead to 5-3.

The next batter, Leah Zinnen, wrapped a single before Emily Zuleger lined out for the first out.

After a Jenna Schmalfeldt infield single, Gracie Peterson doubled to the gap in right-center to score Zinnen, cutting the lead to 5-4.

With one out, Jaina Westphal was intentionally walked to load the bases.

That’s when Elkhorn pitcher Izzy Regner, who had pitched nine solid innings, fired a passed ball to score Schmalfeldt and tie the game.

With two runners in scoring position, Burlington pitcher Josie Klein was intentionally walked to load the bases again, setting up Lois’ walk-off winner.

It was Burlington’s first win of the season.

“A nice come back win with contributions from several players, truly a team effort,” said Burlington head coach Gary Caliva. “When we came to bat in the bottom of the 10th down 5-2, the enthusiasm in the dugout was as high as if the score was tied. It’s a great team win and it gives us confidence that we are never out of the game.”

Caliva also commended the pitching performance of Klein, who is in her first season as the team’s ace.

Despite allowing a two-run home run by Whitney Salamone in the 10th that gave the Elks a 4-2 lead, Klein kept the opponent in check for most of the game.

“It was a gritty performance by Josie Klein, who kept her team in the game and gave them a chance to win.”

After five scoreless innings, Elkhorn struck first with a run in the sixth, before the Demons seemed to take control in the bottom half.

Zuleger reached on an error and scored on Peterson’s double. Then, Westphal hit a sacrifice fly to score Peterson and give Burlington its first lead at 2-1.

But the game Elks wouldn’t go away. In the top of the seventh, Riley Remington, who went 3-for-5, doubled and scored to send the game into extra innings.

Westphal, Peterson, Lois and Zinnen each finished with two hits, and Peterson totaled two RBIs.

Lake Geneva Badger 8, Burlington 7

On Tuesday night in Lake Geneva, the Lady Demons jumped out to a 7-1 lead only to see it disappear.

Badger pounded 19 hits, led by Madison Hunt’s 4-for-4 day.

Lake Geneva is now 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Burlington dropped to 1-2 overall.

April 21

Burlington 9, Waterford 3

