By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

According to coach Michele Sittig, the Waterford Union High School girls track team winning the Southern Lakes Conference Relays is the result of everyone taking it upon themselves to rise to the challenge.

The SLC Relays were contested April 11 at Badger High School in Lake Geneva. The Wolverines’ boys squad finished third.

Waterford competed Thursday in an invite at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake, and competes Saturday in an invite at Whitewater High School.

Sittig said the Waterford girls love to compete, and are putting in the effort necessary to improve with each performance.

“Their hard work paid off,” Sittig said. “We were able to take home some serious hardware, with top-two finishes in eight events.”

The Wolverines’ Haleigh Reindl, Maddie Bartol, Emma Karpinski and Melina Behl each won three gold medals in the SLC Relays.

Kacie Karczewski, Olivia Busch, Reindl and Jayda Obluck won the distance medley relay in 13:41.42.

Melina Behl, Bartol, Miranda Meyers and Karpinski won the 4×100-meter relay (52.80) and Behl, Bartol, Karpinski and Reindl won the 800-sprint medley (1:52.27).

Cassie Questad, Annie Benavides and Ellie Werner won the 300 hurdles relay and Bartol, Karpinski, Behl and Reindl won the 1,600-sprint medley (4:29.28).

Questad, Emily Nicholls and Benavides finished second in the 100 hurdles relay and Miah Nielsen, Abby Kaul and Kathleen Fitzgerald finished second in the shot put relay. Busch, Benavides and Werner finished second in the long jump relay.

Boys coach Jody Johnsrud said several of his athletes performed in events outside their comfort zone in order to fill all the Wolverines’ relay teams, and acquitted themselves well.

“Every week we are consistently improving, and becoming a more balanced team,” Johnsrud said. “We are excited to see the progress we’re making, as both individuals and as a team, continue throughout the season.”

Jack Duerst, Sam Krebsbach, Sean Pritchard and Josh Butscher won the distance medley (11:10.39).

Adam Schubring, Dan Pankowski, Ethan Reindl and Jacob Muth finished second in the 3,200 relay (9:01.28) and Joe Covelli, Dylan Persinske, Krebsbach and Pritchard finished second in the sprint medley (3:52.98).

Butscher, Schubring and Ian Marino combined to finish second in the 3×1,600 relay and Duerst, Krebsbach, Dan Pankowski and Jared Furman finished second in the 4×400 relay (3:40.53).

The Waterford girls scored 114 points. Elkhorn finished second (96), Badger third (92), Westosha Central fourth (91) and Wilmot fifth (86). Burlington finished sixth (58) and Union Grove seventh (34).

The Waterford boys scored 91 points. Badger won the boys relays with 116.5 points. Elkhorn finished second (103), Westosha Central fourth (90), Wilmot fifth (79) and Burlington sixth (56.5). Union Grove finished seventh (22).

